From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Rescue Mission (NRM), has decried the spate of insecurity, poverty and unemployment ravaging Nigeria, stating that the country has never had it this bad since it returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The party claimed that Nigeria, over the years, has been governed by people who lack the fear God to do the right thing even in the midst of abundance.

Its National Chairman, Amb. Isaac Chigozie Udeh, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said: “It has never been this bad in the history of this great country.

“Nigerians are persistently living in fear, hence their future is no longer guaranteed, because what we have today in the Country is Politicians, and not Leaders.

“We no longer practice democracy which is “Government of the people by the people, for the people”. What we practice is dictator-cracy, which is “Government of the few, by the few, and for the few.”

Udeh, charged Nigerians to actively participate in next year’s general elections in order to rescue the country from the clutches of poverty, insecurity, high cost of living among others.

He, specifically tasked citizens to elect candidates of NRM, whom, he claimed, possess traits of good governance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In addition, he called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give Nigerians a credible, freest and fairest election in 2023 so that they can write their name boldly on marble.

“National Rescue Movement (NRM) is a new dawn in the history of Nigerian politics.

“This is the only political party that has only one summarized agenda for Nigerian citizens home and abroad, and that agenda is to rescue our great country, Nigeria and Nigerians from unacceptable stagnant situation we find ourselves since 2015 till date.

“National Rescue Movement is the Party Nigerians have been waiting for, to rescue them from the hands of people that lacks fear of GOD, to rescue them from the hands of people that have no conscience, from people who could not give them security, electricity, affordable housing, good roads, affordable and quality education in our public schools, good health care system, among others.

“They have succeeded in making sure that common bread is no longer for the masses but for the Rich only, fish and meat is no longer for the masses, but for them and their families only.

“On that note, I am calling all Nigerians across the Country and the Diaspora to massively join National Rescue Movement (NRM) for us to enjoy the much awaited people oriented leadership and good governance in our Country from May 29 2023. For once, let us practice true democracy in Nigeria,” he submitted.