Former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the state of infrastructure and environment in the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), as pathetic and shameful.

He registered his total displeasure with the inability of the school to position itself as the pride of Nigeria, being the only Federal University in Abuja.

Kalu spoke at an event held at the university permanent site in Abuja, on Thursday, to mark the 2019 International Mandela Day

Kalu said he was totally disappointed with what he saw in the school as regards infrastructure, right from the gate to other areas of the school community.

He said there was an urgent need for Federal government to increase its investment in the school so that it could reflect its state as ‘unity university’ in Nigeria.

He said: “Any visitor to this school will not have a good impression because there is nothing that inspires someone here. UniAbuja ought to be an example for other institutions to emulate but the otherwise seems to be the case.

“This university ought to be likened to University of Pretoria, Cape Town, Johannesburg or other Grade A institutions in Africa. However, hope is not totally lost.”

He promised to mobilise legislative support for the school ahead of 2020 budget. He also asked the school management to liaise with the National Universities Commission (NUC) in that regard.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, in his remarks, agreed with the position of Senator Kalu as regards the state of infrastructure in the school, but assured him that actions were being taken to improve the standard of the school.

He said the new administration of the university will herald a new dawn in areas of research and innovation. “I assure you that the next time you visit this university, you will be proud to identify with us,” he said.