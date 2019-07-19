Paulinus Aidoghie and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has lamented the state of infrastructures and environment in University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), describing it as pathetic and shameful.

He registered his total displeasure in inability of the university to position itself as a pride of Nigeria, being the only Federal University in Abuja.

Kalu spoke yesterday at the university permanent site in Abuja, to mark the 2019 International Mandela Day

He said he was totally disappointed with what he saw in the school as regards infrastructures, right from gate to other areas of the school community.

The senator said there was urgent need for Federal Government to increase its investment in the school, so it could reflect its status as unity university in Nigeria.

“Any visitor to this school will not go with good impression because there is nothing that inspires someone here. UNIABUJA ought to be an example for other institutions to emulate but otherwise seems to be the case.

“This university ought to be likened to University of Pretoria, Cape Town, Johannesburg or other grade A institutions in Africa. However, hope is not totally lost.”

The Senate Chief Whip, promised to mobilise legislative support for the school ahead of 2020 budget. He also asked the school management to liaise with the National Universities Commission (NUC) in that regard.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, in his remarks agreed with the position of Senator Kalu as regards the state of infrastructures , but assured him that actions are being taken to improve the standard of the school.

He said the new administration of the university will herald new dawn in areas of research and innovations. “I assure you that next time you visit this university, you will be proud to identify with us,” he assures.