Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension on 16 local government chairmen of the party.

It announced the recall, yesterday, after a state executive meeting of the party in Port Harcourt.

Announcing the lifting of the indefinite suspension, the party Chairman, Felix Obuah, thanked the deputy chairmen of the affected councils for effectively taking charge of their respective chapters, while the suspension lasted.

Obuah said: “You should ensure the party grows in unity and peace in your respective local government areas.

“You should also key into the vision of the governor (Nyesom Wike), work with the local government chairmen to promote peace and security in your areas.”

The PDP state executive committee had in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18, at the party secretariat, approved the indefinite suspension of the 16 LG council chairmen.

The affected council chairmen included Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme, Emohua, Khana, Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro and Oyigbo.