Lukman Olabiyi,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has stated that the establishment of state police units was not achievable without an amendment to the constitution.

Adamu, who was represented at a programme by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abdul Kareem Jimoh, made this known.

The event with the theme ‘Insecurity: The challenges and solutions’, was organised by Breakthrough Media. He said the establishment of state police forces was a good idea but it couldn’t translate to reality for now due to the architecture of the police clearly stated in the constitution.

He said, however, that for the idea of state police to materialize, there must be an amendment to the Nigerian constitution.

He admitted that the Nigerian Police Force currently lacks sufficient manpower to police the country, but advocated for community policing as an alternative.

Jimoh disclosed that 5,000 officers have been trained as community policing instructors and that the IGP would soon commission a Police Intelligence School in Kwara State. He stated that these efforts were part of Adamu’s determination to address the security challenges the country is faced with.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi A Sule and Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde, have both given suggestions on how to tackle insecurity across Nigeria.