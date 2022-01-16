In any case, the President is already running behind schedule in the issue of State Police. Maybe, unknown to the President, some states already have their own police. What is remain- ing is for a brilliant President to step in and claim credit for its formation. No great army can do anything to an idea whose time has come. When States discovered that anarchy was imminent in their States, they developed clever methods of defending their people, pending the official proclamation and ratification of the birth of State Police. States in the South West formed Amotekun to maintain law and order in the South West. Kano State established Hisbay to enforce Sharia law. Ebubeagu has come into force to maintain law and order in the South East, while most other States have established vigilante groups of different nomenclature to defend their people. There’s no doubt that these establishments are not allowed to bear heavy weapons, but it’s not the bearing of heavy weapons that shows that an institution is a Police Force. In the olden days, one police with a baton can police a whole village, because citizens were very timid and respectful, even fearful to anything called Police. What makes an institution a Police Force is that it’s bestowed with the power to maintain law and order. To the effect that all these organisations assist in the maintenance of law and order, they all qualify to be called a Police Force. So the President’s comment has been overtaken by events.

In any case, crimes have fallen drastically in most States in which these quasi Police Forces are efficiently operational and it’s the Federal Government that takes the credit. Before the emergence of Amotekun, South West was increasingly becoming a killing field, Olu Falae was kidnapped, Afenifere’s Strongman’s daughter was slain and so on. Today no such reports are heard from South West. In fact, South West has paraded the least crime rate so far in 2021. Do you know who the law gives credit for the reduction in crime rates in the South West? – The President. This can be replicated in all the States of the Federation and it will be said that the President has ended insecurity in Nigeria. This is his call and choice to make and whatever choice he makes will determine how his regime will be remembered.