From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the call for state police is not for self aggrandizement but a reality of the time.

This is even as the Governor condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State on Tuesday, describing the attack as daring.

He spoke on Wednesday while playing host to his former school mates at Loyola College, Ibadan (1968/1972) set in his office in Akure, the state capital.

The Old Boys were led by their Acting President, Mr Ayodele Adigun.

Governor Akeredolu lamented the security situation in the country, adding that it has gone from bad to worse.

He noted that the country’s security challenges have gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP.

“We Governors in the South West met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than state police. The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside. We can only protect ourselves better.

“For me, State Police is not for self aggrandizement. It is a reality of the time. For us in the South and even in the North, I know so many of them that have come to accept that a single command of Police is not good for this country. This country is too big.

“We will continue to make our voice heard everywhere. We are almost there. We are licking our wounds here over the June 5 attack in Owo. It is a serious wound. We will never forget. We are putting together a memorial in a conspicuous place in Owo.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the Acting President of the Loyola College Old Boys’Association (1968/1972) set, Mr Ayodele Adigun condemned the June 5 attack in Owo, while expressing shock that such heinous crime could be carried out in the South West.

He said the attack was particularly aimed at tarnishing the image of the Governor and rubbish his efforts so far, especially on the security of lives and property of the people.

“We want to commend you. You are the soul of the Southwest on Security. We know your attitude against injustice. Your name has been written in gold in the history of Southwest.

“Yesterday we heard about bandits attacking the President’s convoy. We need to end these lawlessness. We need to bring out this evil that is destabilizing Nigeria.

“As your former school mates, we are solidly behind you. We don’t want you to relent on your efforts in championing State Police. The first of a government is to provide security of lives and property. Without security, there would be no development. Farmers are afraid to go to the farm. Investors are afraid to invest in Nigeria. We must put an end to this insecurity,” Adigun said.