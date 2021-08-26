The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has thrown it weight behind the calls for the creation of state police, insisting that it will address the security challenges facing Nigeria.

ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, gave his support on Wednesday when he visited Rev. Ronku Aka, Brra Nggwe Rigwe in Miango Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several villages in Miango were recently attacked, scores of people killed and many others injured.

The attackers also razed many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands in 39 communities of the chiefdom.

According to the ECWA president, the move would go a long way to assist state governments to address the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

Panya-Baba explained that the current security structure in the country could not address the security challenges, hence the need for the Federal Government to allow the creation of state police.

“Often times when there is a security breach, state government is usually incapacitated in handling the situation.

“Many of the state governors had expressed their frustrations over their inability to give orders to federal security agencies operating in their states whenever there are security breaches.

“ I really want to call on the Federal Government to allow the establishment of state police.

“Let the states create their own security outfits and adequately equip them to be able to tackle internal security challenges.

“I believe that the time for state police is ripe and I want to call on the parliament (National Assembly) to initiate bills that will allow that to happen,’’ he said.

Panya-Baba, who commended the security agencies for swiftly responding to the Rukuba road killings, called on them to do same whenever there are attacks in other parts of the state.

He also advised the security agencies to be fair, just and professional in discharging their constitutional duties of safeguarding lives and property of Nigerians.

Responding, Aka, the Paramount Ruler of Miango Chiefdom, supported the position of the ECWA president, adding state police would bring peace to all parts of the country.

He urged the security agencies and government to intensify efforts at protecting his subjects.

He thanked ECWA leadership for the visit, its regular support for the victims of attacks in the chiefdom and called on the church to continue to pray for the return of peace to Plateau.

NAN reports that ECWA had donated 350 bundles of roofing sheets and 10 bales of second clothes to the victims of attacks in the chiefdom. (NAN)