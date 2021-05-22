From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned the South East governors against joining forces with those pushing for the establishment of state police.

MASSOB Director of Information, Sunny Okereafor who gave the warning, said establishing state police in the states of the South East would create more security problems for the zone.

Okereafor equally warned that any security arrangement in the South East other than Ebubeagu would not be tolerated.

He accused the South East governors of mooting the idea of jettisoning Ebubeagu and joining others to canvass for state police for their selfish interests.

He said it was disturbing that some states in the zone owe workers months of salary arrears, and yet they toy with the idea of state police, thereby adding to their problems.

“They have formed Ebubeagu, so the governors should not tinker with the idea of any other security agreement, no matter the pressure from any quarter. Else, they will be creating confusion and anarchy in the region,” MASSOB warned