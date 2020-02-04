The people of the three autonomous communities in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for embarking on various infrastructural projects, particularly construction of the state secretariat annex, duel carriage roads and housing estates in their area.

The Ede-Oballa people gave the commendation when they paid a visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu.

They were led by former state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vita Abba, in company of priests, traditional rulers, academics, politicians, community leaders, and entrepreneurs on the visit.

Abba thanked the governor for appointing two of their children into governmen and commened the provision of road infrastructure in Ede-Oballa, especially the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway.

He said the secretariat annex and other development projects would bring rapid development to their community as well as boost socio-economic activities.

He reassured the governor of their unalloyed support and cooperation towards the full actualisation of his administration’s transformation agenda in their community and the state.