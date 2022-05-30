StateCraft Inc., one of Africa’s foremost governance consultancy and communications firms, has been named winner of the Integrated Marketing Category at the 2022 Sabre Awards Africa which held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on May 25, 2022.

The winning campaign, #DrawTheLine Against Malaria was executed in Nigeria on behalf of global charity, Malaria No More UK (MNMUK). It also received a Certificate of Excellence in the Best West Africa PR Campaigns category.

The SABRE Awards rewards superior achievement in marketing and public relations and is recognized as the global benchmark for excellence in the industry. This year’s awards were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders including Alexandre Beaulieu, Alfred Nganga, Allan Kamau, Bidemi Zakariyau and other judges from across the continent.

Commenting on the win, chief executive officer, StateCraft Inc., Adebola Williams, said, “We appreciate this recognition, which underlines our consistency in deploying media as a tool of nation-building. As a people, we must collectively establish and support platforms such as SABRE, which enable us put proper perspective on our narrative, while telling the stories that create impact within and outside our continent.”

With a repertoire of clients that include Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, this victory is a successive win for StateCraft Inc., which had previously gained recognition at the SABRE Awards for its campaign with the National Social Investments Office.

Launched last year, the DTL campaign supports the growing Zero Malaria Starts with Me movement, reflecting the human story of malaria and the devastating impact it has on education, employment, health, and prospects of Africa’s growing young population. Celebrity ambassadors including David Beckham, Yemi Alade, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Meji Alabi, Osas Ighodaro and Laolu Senbanjo have featured on the campaign.

The SABRE win adds yet another feather to the cap of the global #DrawTheLine against malaria efforts, which couped the Grand Prix and Social Good awards at the World Media Awards in September 2021.

