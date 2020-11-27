The 36 states have backed mobile adverts practitioners in the country as a way of exploiting the prospects in the sector for a better society.

This was disclosed by the Director General of Mobile Adverts Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Andrew Oare.

He said this was in view of granting the much needed authorization to the business and guarantee of the security of lives of practitioners nationwide by state governments.

According to him, this was expedient as the association is saddled with ensuring uniformity of documentation of local and state governments approved revenue from vehicles nationwide.

Oare who spoke on behalf of the president of the association, Chief Mike Eboziegbe, said this has many advantages as the idea removes needless bottlenecks formerly encounteredin the business of the association.

“For the sake of uniformity, the forum of mobile adverts practitioners have formed a custodian with similar associations in Nigeria called the League of Confederation of Forum Union. It is a government registered agency with all government approved laws and backings.

“The motive of our operation is to streamline and control the practice of mobile adverts in Nigeria.”

He said the forum would hold a colloquium seminar on November 27 and 28 in Edo State to brainstorm on how best to move the sector forward.