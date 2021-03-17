From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Gyang Bere, Jos

States under the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) are to remit 50 per cent of monthly ecological funds to the commission from the month of March.

Managing Director, HYPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, when he led the Governing Council of HYPADEC to Benue for an on the spot assessment of projects in the state, yesterday. Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Cross River are some of the states that fall under HYPADEC and are expected to commence remittances as from this month.

Yelwa expressed the hope that the commission would begin to get funds that are meant for ecological intervention by the end of March.

“For this purpose, the Federal Government, states and National Assembly have all keyed into it. That is why we have an Act that has specifically indicated that there should be remittance..”

He assured that the commission would proffers an immediate short term solution to the flooding problems, especially at the Idye Basin Water Project and other areas.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Dondo Ahire, disclosed that the second and third phases of Idye Basin Water Project in the state capital was stalled due to paucity of funds, thus increasing incidences of flooding.