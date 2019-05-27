The Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, has disclosed that he often receives threats from highly-placed public functionaries each time the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) publishes figures that would not put them in the good books of government in power. Kale told the presenters of Public Conscience, an anti-corruption radio programme, that the job of creating and providing data for Nigeria is one that does not permit the currying of favour by putting out inaccurate figures to please vested interests and individuals. He told his audience that in any such situation, he had always stuck to his guns knowing that being true to his duty was more important for the Nigerian than being induced by one highly-placed public officers to publish patronisings figures that cannot stand the test of time.

Kale, who is one of the idols of integrity singled out for award by the Accountability Lab Nigeria, advised Nigerians to hold on to their convictions since the nation can only grow from resistance to vice or undue influence. However, despite admitting that he gets scared by pressures he receives sometimes from such individuals and organisations, he said people who are determined to bring integrity into what they do would always hold their own and ignore the stubborn label likely to be foisted on them. He said he got his cur- rent portfolio without lobbying for it about seven years ago when he was an adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning.