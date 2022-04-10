From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked the purported report that the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry is not dead

In a press statement on Sunday by the Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ichedi, Sunday Joel said there was no iota of truth in what was published by the online medium.

‘The attention of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Board, management and staff has been drawn to the purported death of the Statistician of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, which wass published by an online medium, africandrumnews.wordpress.com.

“The Bureau wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in what was published by the online medium and considers the publication as the height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Journalism ethics require that any journalist should check the fact and be sure of the veracity of his information before publishing. The reverse was the case here.

“The fact of the matter is that the Statistician General was slightly indisposed on Saturday and following medication, is now recuperating. We are well certain that he would, in a matter of few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

” We are all mortals and by nature sometimes get weary. That is the case of the Statistician General now and it is not unusual for anybody to get sometimes get weary in the course of daily endeavours.”

He advised the public to completely discountenance the purported death of the Statistician General by the online medium.

The statement appreciated those that have expressed concern about the health situation of the Statistician General in the past few hours.