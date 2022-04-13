From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry is dead.

He was appointed the Statistician-General of the Federation about eight months ago

Daily Sun learnt that Harry passed on at the Nissa Premier Hospital in Abuja where he was rushed to last Friday when he suffered a heart attack.

Reports said he suffered a massive stroke that led to his being brain dead and was on life-support machine for about six days or thereabouts.

His remains have been taken to an undisclosed mortuary in Abuja.

Before his appointment as Statistician-General, Harry was the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with almost three decades of statistical experience.

He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, Dr. Harry has contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics, the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted to the creation and establishment of State Bureaus of Statistics at the sub-national level.