Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 10, Kayode Olagunju, has urged officials of the zone to raise their alert levels and keep efficiency high while discharging their duties.

Olagunju gave the charge during a drill competition organized at the weekend for FRSC personnel drawn from the zone comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The drill exercise, with participants drawn from the zonal headquarters and three sector commands under the zone, was organised as part of efforts to enhance efficiency, as well as fitness among road safety personnel.

Olagunju, addressing the Corps, underscored the exercise as a way of assessing officer fitness, their response to command and general level of their discipline.

“Drills like these enhance discipline as guards are expected to respond to instruction uniformly and be able to display endurance of long hours standing,” Olagungu said.

“As a responsive organisation, we regularly review the performance of the quarter guards, to check their level of discipline, fitness, endurance and efficiency,” Olagunju explained.

The Commanding Officer said that aside from the laurels to be presented, exercise participants will also be enhanced in their fitness and discipline in addition to their bonding as colleagues.

Chairman of the competition’s panel of judges DCC Markcham Sambo announced that Sokoto (RS10.1) emerged as overall winner in both Parade and Quarter Guard inspection.

Sambo disclosed that part of the criteria for the competition include participants’ neatness, accuracy, word of command and timing, alertness of salutation, among other indicators.