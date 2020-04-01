The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Dingyadi, has called on security personnel to be professional in the enforcement of “stay at home” presidential order in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to the minister, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister urged police officers deployed for the enforcement to embrace professionalism that would culminate in deepening public trust and confidence in the police.

He urged residents of the affected states and FCT to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to ensure successful enforcement of the presidential directive.



Dingyadi said the lockdown order by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT would contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He urged residents of the affected states and the FCT to adhere strictly to the order, adding that it was in the interest of the country and its citizens.

According to him, with maximum adherence by residents of the affected states and the FCT, the order will yield expected results.

The minister said the “stay at home” directive was to assist relevant health authorities in the country to adopt and implement measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He urged relevant authorities to provide protective kits for security personnel to guarantee their safety in the discharge of their duties.

Dingyadi pledged the commitment of the ministry to ensure adequate security by intensifying police patrols, surveillance and other crime preventive measures to ensure safety of lives and property. (NAN)