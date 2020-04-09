Delta Government has set up mobile courts in the three senatorial districts of the state to prosecute violators of its Stay-at-Home order.

Mr Timothy Agbaragu, Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the Delta State High Court disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Asaba.

Agbaragu said that the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro inaugurated the courts on Thursday in Asaba.

The statement quoted the Chief Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Dolor, as saying that Chief Magistrates’ Court 1, Asaba, is to hear and determine cases emanating from Delta North Senatorial District.

He said that the Chief Magistrates’ Court 1, Ughelli, would hear and determine cases in Delta Central Senatorial District, while Chief Magistrates’ Court 1, Warri had been designated to prosecute cases emanating from Delta South Senatorial District.

Dolor said that the three designated courts were also empowered to operate as mobile courts.

He stated that the exercise was to ensure maximum compliance with the stay-at-home order of the State Government as a proactive measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the State.

The statement enjoined the police, state prosecutors and other stakeholders in the administration of justice to file their cases and prosecute violators of the stay-at-home directive.

“This would give effect to the public health objectives and good intentions of the Government,” he said.

He said that the restriction of movement was a proactive measure in curtailing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (NAN)