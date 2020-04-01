A Philanthropist, Alhaji Waziri Gobir has began distribution of food items to vulnerable families in Kwara following the stay-at-home order declared by government.

Some state governors including Kwara had declared a lockdown of their states for people to observe minimum of two weeks stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

But Gobir, the founder, Waziri Gobir Foundation, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director, Strategy and Communication, Mr Charles Folayan, stated that the gesture came one week after the N30m Gobir Health Fund donation to hospitals.

He said the distribution of food items would help the people of the state stay alive while observing the “stay-at-home” directive.

“The foundation’s distribution of food items is part of efforts to complement the earlier donation of 30 million naira health fund made by the Gobir Organisation.

“The food items is to provide succor to people across the 16 Local Government who feed from their day to day business activities and are going through a difficult period because of the sit-at-home policy of the State Government

“Waziri Yakubu Gobir is concerned about the security implications of desperation for food.

“He is also concerned that the stay at home order will also be violated if the issue of access to food is not adequately addressed.

“He prays that Almighty Allah protect us from the deadly COVID-19, and restore us all back to good health quickly,” the statement read. (NAN)