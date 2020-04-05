Delta Government has said the stay-at-home directive is not intended to punish citizens of the state.

Secretary to the Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, stated this on Saturday when the state’s task force on the enforcement was monitoring situation around the Asaba capital territory.

He told newsmen that local government chairmen, across the state, had been mandated to set up makeshift markets in primary schools within the communities to enable residents purchase food items.

According to Ebie, nobody is trying to punish anybody or step on anybody’s right. I appeal to all residents and Deltans to take the exercise very seriously.

“For those that are sufficiently educated, exposed and enlightened, it is incumbent on them to educate other people, because people have different beliefs and come out with different theories about COVID-19. The fact is that COVID-19 is real and needs to be taken seriously.

“As a state government, we are working very closely with the local government chairmen. We are trying to put appropriate measures in place too.

“The local government chairmen are setting up markets in available schools within the communities and we will continue to improve on it too, so that the burden attached to the sit-at-home order will be ameliorated.

“The government is stepping up its game to monitor the activities of commuters across Delta State and to ensure foreigners don’t encroach on the state illegally,” he said.