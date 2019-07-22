IMO State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, has urged Igbo living in the North to remain at their duty posts and not panic or rush back home.

He assured them that the Federal Government was ever ready to protect them.

Uzodinma also called on leaders to avoid making inflammatory statements that could worsen security challenges in the country.

Uzodinma’s call followed a statement by a coalition of some groups in the North calling on Fulani herdsmen in the South to come back to the North.

In a statement, yesterday, through his Director of Media and Special Duties of his campaign organisation, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, Uzodinma urged politicians not to politicise security matters to avoid impacting national unity.

He said Igbo should rely on the assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari, that the security of lives and property of Nigerians are guaranteed and those who breach the peace would be brought to book.

Uzodinma, who said he was satisfied that the Federal Government has the will and might to secure the lives and property of all Nigerians, urged Igbo to go about their normal businesses and resist the fear of rushing back home, assuring them that their safety was guaranteed.

The senator, who represented Imo West, while acknowledging that there were security challenges in the country, said the government was equal to the task, and called on stakeholders to desist from making inflammatory statements that could create more crisis.

Last week, a group of Northern youths backed by some elders had called on Fulani herdsmen in the South to come back to the North, citing alleged provocative statements by some southern leaders as evidence that they were not safe in the South.