The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to stay away from Osun State to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The party also claimed Osun residents had suffered enough because of maladministration of the former governor and did not deserve to be put through harrowing experience of security breakdown, maintaining that the proposed visit of the minister was a ploy to cause mayhem.

A statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, in Osogbo, yesterday, called on security operatives to pay more than passing attention to the planned visit by Aregbesola purportedly to mark 10 years of return of progressive administration to the state.

The PDP spokesman further claimed that the visit had already exposed the bad relationship between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, and cautioned that rather than come to Osun for any celebration, Aregbesola should endeavour to let the residents enjoy their peace, having left them worse than he met them.

“What is he coming here to celebrate? Where is MKO International Cargo Airport where over N3 billion was spent by Aregbesola? What is good in his administration that Aregbesola left over N200 billion debt according to the National Bureau of Statistics as at November, 2018 when he left government?”

The PDP said it was sure no reasonable Osun resident would join Aregbesola’s celebration but urged security to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to prevent impending crisis, should the former governor insist on visiting the state.