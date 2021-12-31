From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, has charged newly promoted Major Generals and Brig. Generals to be ruthless and brutal with bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country.

Yahaya also charged the senior officers to stay out of politics and not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians, just as he urged them to remain committed in their duties to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country in the shortest possible time.

The COAS gave the charge while decorating the officers with their new ranks at the Army Headquarters Command officers mess in Abuja.

Yahaya, while reminding the senior officers of their oath of allegiance to protect and defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria said: “2022 is here and it’s a political year and it has its own political undertones and we must remain focused and remain apolitical in discharging our responsibilities in ensuring peace and security and Defence of our democracy. You are aware of our security challenges, as senior officers we must remain committed and focused in dealing with these challenges and it rest squarely on us to do that. What it requires is continuous commitment, dedication boldness and courage including very ruthless determination to succeed and determination to be ruthless with the terrorists, with the kidnappers, with bandits and all other violent criminals. There is no time for indolence and I want this to go down the line anywhere you find yourself.

“We must remain focused and apolitical and allow politicians to do their own. We are professionals in discharging our duties and defence of our democracy. With that I want to salute and appreciate my commanders in the field, appreciate all their efforts and commitments and dedication and sacrifice and appreciate each officer and soldier of the Nigerian army and urged them to continue with their dedicated service.”