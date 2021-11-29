From Sola Ojo

The leadership of the Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) on Monday appealed to politicians who are 60 years and above to stay away from the 2023 presidency.

CNF position was premised on the condition of service in civil service whereby people above 60 years of age are sent on retirement even when such people are good at what they do.

Spokesman for the Forum, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem in a statement said, the next Nigerian president must be a “cosmopolitan leader” full of energy, vast in ideas and one who understands the politics of trade, international affairs and foreign policy.

According to him” the leadership of Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) appeal to Nigerian political merchants who are over 60 years of age to stay away from 2023 Presidency.

“In Nigeria today, our civil service (rules) will not retain any individual above 60 years of age no matter his/her experience and value the said distinguished/accomplished individual will add to our system.

“Most of Nigeria’s political elites sources of wealth/ ideology is questionable. Their state of health is unknown. Primary, secondary and university/polytechnic attended are unknown while their age, name, parents and even state of origin are being disputed.

“Available research carried out by our group showed that most of our political elites inclinations to be Nigeria’s president are for reasons not beyond lust for power and affluence, with no blueprint on how to tackle the enormous challenges bedevilling us as a country.

“The time has come and we are ready to give our mandate to those candidates below 60 years with good manifestos and the political will to help address our immediate, short term and long term problems which have made us the poverty headquarters of the world despite our abundant resources.

“The time is now and the 2023 presidency for us should be based on an Individual’s competence, health status, integrity & credibility.

“We cannot allow the recycling of old politicians who have been instrumental to the enormous problems facing our country from 1999 till date to still come and lead us to more uncertainty. Their achievements are looting, corruption etc. You don’t expect a man to be doing the same thing and you expect different results.

“Our nation deserves a cosmopolitan leader, who is full of energy, vast in ideas and one who understands the politics of trade, international affairs and foreign policy.

We call on progressive youths to take advantage of the ‘not too young to run’ to participate actively, not only in social media, rather they should help mobilize and sensitive their fellow youths on how to get permanent voters card, become a member of a particular political party, aspire for political offices, and equally encourage others with leadership potential with either finance, free consultancy services or soft words of encouragement, which will demonstrate that we are ready to lead our nation too”, he said.

