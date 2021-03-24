A political organsiation in Cross River State known as Southern Senatorial Group has come hard on Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, warning him to stay clear of Cross River State affairs as his meddlesomeness is a distraction that is not welcomed by the people of the state.

This followed the recent statement by Wike casting aspersion on Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade. In a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Chief Okon Edet (JP), the group said Wike’s assault is not just on the person of Ayade alone but on the entire people of the state. ‘‘For us here in Cross River, Wike didn’t insult Ayade but our dear state. Ayade symbolises Cross River and so any dart thrown at him is invariably thrown at Cross River.’’

The group said it was wrong for Wike to compare his state with Cross River, saying that: ‘‘Wike’s infantile comparison of his state with Cross River in terms of availability of funds smacks of shallow thinking.’’

It then questioned the prudence of Wike given the high unemployment rate and lack of industries in the state. ‘‘Under Wike, how exactly has River’s financial wealth directly impacted on the common people? Under Wike Rivers was recently listed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as one of the states with highest unemployment rate.

“Building flyovers all over Port Harcourt and commissioning two kilometer roads amid TV cameras create no jobs for Rivers youths, while Julius Berger carts offshore the collective wealth of Rivers for the contract awarded.’’