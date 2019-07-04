Chinelo Obogo

Kogi Renascence Forum (KRF), has cautioned a member of the House of Representatives for Ikeja Constituency, James Faleke, from interfering in the political affairs in the state.

In a statement, yesterday, KRF Coordinator Ahmed Jibrin, accused Faleke of endorsing an APC governorship aspirant and wondered where he got the powers to organise screening for aspirants from the Igala-dominated Kogi East senatorial district.

Jibrin said the purported screening and endorsement was a complete charade and exercise in futility having been championed by someone from the Kogi West senatorial zone.

“Who is Faleke and in what capacity did he set up a committee to screen APC governorship aspirants in Kogi East to talk of endorsement of an aspirant for the zone.

“He knows that what brought him into Kogi politics, which was Audu/Faleke ticket, has expired.

“So, we feel what is happening is an insult to Kogi people. We still respect him as family but we wouldn’t want anyone to over-stretchhis boundary.

“We remember vividly how, against all odds, even in the face of dire opposition against him by his own Okun people of Kogi West, late Prince Audu’ insisted he must be his running mate for the November 21, 2015 governorship election.

“He, thereafter, abandoned Kogi West people at the height of their suffering only to go back to Lagos State to contest for a return ticket to the House of Representatives.

“And, he is now coming back to meet them, again, now the governorship contest is around the corner.

“I will advise Faleke to focus on politics of Lagos.

“We are aware of his closeness to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Bola Tinubu.

“We are convinced he was not acting on behalf of Tinubu and he should not spoil Tinubu’s revered name.

“We hold the national leader of our great party, Asiwaju Tinubu in high esteem and we want to warn Faleke not to drag Tinubu’s name into any controversy of whatsoever,” Jibrin added.