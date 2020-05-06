Workers in Ogun State have been urged to observe personal hygiene, stay safe and support the G

Dapo Abiodun-led administration as change agents in various communities, to observe and guide the people against the spread of COVID-19.

The Head of Service, Mrs Amope Chokor, who stated this in Abeokuta through her press officer, Mr. Passover Adeshina, also charged the state’s workforce to maintain discipline and be committed to ensure steady growth in the economy.

“I welcome our officers back to work. Let us be cautious of our health, wash your hands regularly, use face masks provided by the government. Our offices have been fumigated during the weekend, please, stay safe, be observant and tell people around you, especially those in our communities, the right thing to do in order to fight coronavirus.

“We thank the governor for the efforts he has put into curbing this virus from spreading and for supporting our health workers by giving them hazard allowance, which has been increased in April by 200 percent. So, as we are resuming gradually, we should not be lazy at work but do everything within our power to make sure that Ogun State economy begin to boom”, she said.

The HoS appreciated the efforts of health workers working round the clock to ensure safety of patients in various hospitals across the State, advising them to make good use of health facilities provided by Government, which she noted would continue to be useful, if well maintained, for a very long time.