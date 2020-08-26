Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app. Known and unknown users can get to see your profile photo, status and add you to random groups by just having your phone number.

Here are some basic WhatsApp tips that you must keep in mind to maintain your online privacy and not reveal too much about yourself to unknown people.

​Choose who can see your WhatsApp Status: Everybody, My contacts or Nobody

WhatsApp users can choose to select which contacts can see their WhatsApp Status. The Status privacy feature can be accessed from the Settings section of the app and here users can choose to show their Status to a particular contact list or limit it only to saved contacts.

Choose who can add you to WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp Group privacy settings gives users the option to select who can add them in the groups. There are precisely three options where users can either select to allow anyone to add them in the group or limit it to saved contacts or select a particular contact list.

You can also choose to hide ‘Last Seen’ from WhatsApp settings

Last Seen privacy settings allows users to hide their last online time from others. Under the Settings, they can choose to completely hide their Last Seen or simply set it to My Contacts.

​Manage who can see your Profile Picture on WhatsApp

Just like other options, WhatsApp users also get the option to hide it completely or make it visible only to saved contacts.

​Users can block certain contacts from sending messages or view their profile details on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users have the option to block a particular contact or phone number to prevent receiving messages or from accessing your profile information. The option is available from both Settings option as well as from the individual chats.