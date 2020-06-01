(Aderonke Ojediran, NAN)

Oche Udoh, the number one ranked golfer in the country, on Monday, said that maintaining body fitness during the coronavirus pandemic “is the only goal any athlete or player should work towards’’.

Udoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that losing fitness is a struggle that most players try to avoid.

“Still, golf courses aren’t open yet, but I’m sticking to my lockdown goals in the meantime; that’s keeping fit and using practice aids to help keep the swing in check.

“It’s tough but we are soldiering on; everyone had a goal before the New Year.

“The only goal now is to stay alive and stay fit.

“Post COVID-19 will be tough; we need to be prepared so that one doesn’t fall into depression.

“One must understand that this struggle isn’t particular to one as an individual; we will eventually find our way,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Udoh won the Kitante Open at the Uganda Golf club in Kampala on Feb. 8.