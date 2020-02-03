At an event held at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on January 30, the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) launched its 2020-2024 strategy, titled “Safe and Inclusive Trade Horizons for Developing Countries.”

The strategy sets out a road map for STDF activities in line with the UN’s 2030 agenda. Building on the STDF’s strong track record, the strategy will support small-scale farmers and micro, small and mid-sized businesses in developing countries to help them benefit more from trade.

Over the next five years, the STDF will develop the skills of people along the supply chain to help them meet international health and safety standards and reach global and regional markets.

To mark the launch of the strategy, WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo said in a video message: “I wish success to the STDF in implementing this strategy. On behalf of the WTO, I look forward to working with them to ensure that global trade drives growth, development and job creation for people everywhere.”

The strategy spells out how the STDF will work in partnership to promote sustainable solutions through dialogue, knowledge exchange and projects on the ground. Results will be jointly delivered by the STDF’s partners, donors, global and regional members, including the private sector and developing country experts.

The WTO is among the five founding partners of the STDF, along with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the World Bank Group and the World Health Organization (WHO).