Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has warned against stealing Christmas decorations put up by the state government for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The warning followed arraignment of an Ibadan-based scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, last Friday before the state’s magistrate court at Iwo Road, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing Christmas decorations worth about N25,000 at the roundabout in front of the state secretariat, Ibadan. The suspect has been remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Agodi.

The Christmas decorations were erected at strategic places on major roads and junctions across the state. Salau was said to have been arrested by the police when he was dismantling the materials at the state secretariat junction in Agodi, Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, stated that the decorations were done by the government to add aesthetic flair to the state, especially Ibadan, the state capital, saying the police would not condone such their theft.

“This is to warn unscrupulous elements to desist from stealing any property of the government and members of the public. The police are there outside to do their job. If you are caught, you will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“On the theft of the Christmas decoration materials, I can confirm to you that one person has been arrested and arraigned. He has been remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan. We have not made another arrest on this issue. But the police are up to the task,” the police spokesman stated.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect was arrested by the police at 11:30 am on December 26, 2019. On arraignment, the prosecuting police officer, Mr Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that Salau allegedly stole some iron rods valued at N20,000, and some Christmas decoration materials, valued at N5,000, saying the total value of the stolen items, which belong to Oyo State Government, was N25,000.

According to Ogunremi, the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre till December 30 for reading of fact.