From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has declared that the crisis currently rocking the party was mainly orchestrated by some aggrieved elements within the party who are being sponsored by some expelled members and thereby warned such individuals to steer clear of the party.

Omoaje in a statement entitled “Action Alliance National chairmanship: Setting the records straight”, said he is still in control of the party, saying that the case recently heard by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on the leadership tussle in the party was not known to him as he was not joined in the suit.

He said “I am constraint to issue this press statement at this crucial time in the life of our great party; the Action Alliance (AA) and our nation’s democracy. This statement becomes imperative as a result of recent happenings at our party, especially the scenario that played out in the last few weeks in the party.

“It is a common knowledge that the judiciary is the last hope of the common people and the pillar upon which democracy rests. Therefore, as a democrat of long time standing and a believer in the principle of Justice, my confidence in the judicial arm of government is unequivocally strong.

“However, it is pertinent to inform the public that I Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance was neither sued nor joined in the suit instituted by some expelled members of the party at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja.

“As the National Chairman of the party, there was no correspondence to me about the case. I was not served with any court process. However, I got to know about the case after the judgment was delivered on the 28th day of March 2022 and discovered that a lawyer who I never knew or engaged his services represented the party in court.

“Similarly, my independent findings revealed that a frustrated individual who had long been expelled from the party in the person of Mr Kenneth Udeze arranged the services of the lawyer.

“Upon my knowledge of the suit and the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja, I filed an application urging the court to set aside the judgment on the grounds that it was obtained by fraud, misrepresentation of facts and absence of jurisdiction to entertain the suit from the outset and the FCT High Court was ready to hear my application.

“But to my greatest disdain, those who instituted the case quickly filed an appeal at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal. This then constrained the FCT High Court from hearing my application.

“However, the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have given me the right to challenge a judgment of that nature even at the Court of Appeal. I have therefore concluded arrangements with my legal team in that regard.

“To this end, I wish to state categorically that I have not been removed as the national chairman of the Action Alliance and all my loyalists and supporters including all members of our great party should remain calm and focused as we are not bothered by the antics of some disgruntled elements whose trade in stock is confusion and falsehood.

“This is the first time since I joined politics over 40 years ago that a lawyer would represent a political party in court without being engaged by the party or his services retained.

“The party will take serious and appropriate actions at the appropriate time to ensure that sanity is restored to the party by placing appropriate sanctions on the enemies of the party pretending as friends of our party.

“Also, it is important to reiterate that Kenneth Udeze and James Vernibe have been expelled from our party and whosoever deal with them on behalf of the Action Alliance does so at his or her own peril.

“I also wish to appeal to our members to remain peaceful and strong in the face of intimidations and frustrations by these disgruntled elements parading as leaders of the Action Alliance.

“May I also call on aspirants seeking elective positions under the platform of the party to remain strong and never lose focus as the party remains strong, united and committed to its mantra of serving the masses.

“It is on record that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is already aware of all the nominations of the party for the various political offices at both the state and national levels, as necessary documents had been submitted to the commission’s headquarters.

“I wish to also place it on record that any attempt to tamper with the nominations submitted to the INEC headquarters by any individual or group of people will not be taken with levity, as all legal means will be used to challenge such action.

“Our party is made up of law-abiding citizens and we shall not lose hope, neither shall we be deterred but we shall remain resolute and determined to take the party to greater heights through legitimate means no matter whose ox is gored,” he added.

