Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide has warned Biafra and Oduduwa republic agitators to steer clear of Ijaw land in their quest for self –determination.

The Chairman of IYC Transition Implementation Committee, Mr. Kennedy Olorogun who stated this on behalf of the organisation said Ijaw nation does not need to be annexed to other territory before it can thrive.

Kennedy while explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world has forced this year annual Isaac Boro Day to be low key noted however that the drive, enthusiasm and passion to demonstrate how the people feel remains constant.

According to him, Ijaw nation would continue to pursue issues of strategic importance to the Ijaw people and the delta region, more fervently and with religious alacrity.

“ Today, the Ijaw nation is confronted with the renewed quest for nationalism within the Nigerian geo-political arrangement. This may have compelled other tribes, groups and ethnic nationalities in the country, such as the Oduduwa and various movements championing the Biafra cause to renew their agitation for self- determination.

“ We are seizing this medium to inform the promoters and sponsors of the Oduduwa and Biafra republics that they should not include Ijaw territories in their acclaimed nations. The Ijaws are domiciled in Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa – Ibom States and are prominently resident in all the states of the Niger Delta.

“In this wise, the Oduduwas and the Biafra secessionists should leave Ijaw territories out of their utopian republics. Ijaws are capable of governing themselves. In this vein, the Ijaw nation is watching the unfolding events within the Nigerian polity, and at fullness of time; the Ijaw nation would state their position,” he declared.