From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command yesterday warned residents of Igbaye community against plans to cause breakdown of law and order in the state.

According to the police, there was information at their disposable that the community was planning to cause breakdown of law and order in the area over the arrest made in the community by the police last Wednesday.

The police had arrested six persons for alleged arson and malicious damage around 3:00 am in Igbaye, Odo-Otin LGA, a development that sparked protests in the area.

Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola,said the police were aware of the underground plan by some residents to cause mayhem in the state .

Opalola, warned those who may be planning to cause chaos in the town to desist or be ready to face the consequence of their actions.

She said the police would do all within their constitutional powers to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, wishes to set the record straight, that, on December 27,2021, a distress call was received by Okuku police division, that there was breakdown of law and order, during the carnival organized by the Onigbaye of Igbaye, which led to loss of life and destruction of properties.

“Immediately the Police received the report, detectives from Okuku division and other tactical squads,swung into action and arrested some suspects alleged to have carried out the nefarious act.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that the crisis has no religious undertone or colouration. Therefore, the CP urges residents of the community to give peace a chance and advice all aggrieved members/parties to toe the path of peace by seeking redress in the court of law,” the statement added.