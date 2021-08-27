Former Minister of Aviation and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, yesterday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

National Director, Publicity of the APC, Salisu Dambatta, in a statement in Abuja said Oduah was received at a brief ceremony by the leadership of the party in Abuja.

Dambatta described Odua as “the latest of high-profile members of the former ruling party who joined the APC recently.”

He said Oduah was welcomed into the party by Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

He said Buni congratulated the senator for joining the APC and assured her of rights as all other members of the party.