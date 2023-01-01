From Kenneth Udeh

Anambra North Senator Stella Oduah has joined political leaders across the country to set in motion the expectations and aspirations they have for Nigeria as the country welcomes a new year, in which general elections are expected to hold.

Quoting from the Bible, Oduah, the 2023 senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in her new year message solicited God’s blessings and protection upon her constituents.

On her 2023 development agenda, the senator remained upbeat that the recently launched Two Hundred Million Naira Agro Entrepreneurship scheme facilitated for her constituents will have a multiplier effect in boosting their economic livelihood.

While outlining her senatorial infrastructural and empowerment projects mapped out for the New Year, Oduah expressed optimism on the impact of other existing programmes which she has instituted.

She wrote in her new year message, “This year, I pray for Anambra North and its constituents; that God shall unleash a wave of peace, joy and prosperity like never before seen in its annals and we shall spend every day of the year, rejoicing and praising Him for his many favours.

“I am particularly excited about the N200M Agro Entrepreneurship scheme that shall be of immense benefit to farmers in our agrarian communities, the scholarship scheme designed to uplift at least 50 indigent students from each LGA and the continuation of our low-cost housing scheme which was of immense benefit to widows from each LGA.

“Our people-oriented projects and programmes have seen you and your children benefit from the school blocks we built and equipped; the roads constructed or rehabilitated; the ICT centres; the diagnostic centres; the market stalls; the street lights installed in strategic locations of our 7 LGA’S; the water boreholes installed in numerous communities; the numerous skill acquisition training programmes designed to teach you how to fish as opposed to giving you fish; the people-oriented laws like the one for the establishment of a Federal Medical Center at Onitsha which has already been passed by the 9th Senate; the many whose current places of work were facilitated by me, the farmers in our agrarian communities who benefitted from our OMUEZE FARMERS TRUST FUND, the indigent widows in our LGAS who were gifted brand new homes and a whole lot more.”

On her re-election campaign, the senator remained confident of her victory based on her performance.

“I am confident that you shall approach the forthcoming Anambra North senatorial election with the mindset of a people who understand the need to own and personalize our OLUCHUKWU campaign for no one can truly talk you into rejecting,” she stated.

“Therefore, this 2023, I remain confident that you shall stand solidly behind my vision that seeks to continually push the envelope in terms of quality and qualitative service delivery.”