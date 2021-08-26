From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Senator Princess Stella Oduah-Ogiemwonyi, on Thursday severed ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), opting for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She was received at a brief ceremony in Abuja and admitted into the party by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege.

The APC governorship candidate in the November 2021 election, Senator Andy Uba was at the occassion.

Oduah, the latest of high profile members of the opposition party to join the APC recently, was granted waiver.

In his remarks during the ceremony to welcome her into the fold of the APC, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, congratulated her for her decision, assuring her of rights as all other members of the party.

“You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver,” Bunu said.

Responding during the event she said that she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the South East, announcing that she joined the APC along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra State.

While welcoming her into the party, Chairman APC Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu described her as a national figure who has joined “a national movement to deliver a greater Nigeria for the future.”

Similarly, Imo state governor and Chairman of the Anambra State Campaign Council said Anambra State would be won by the APC in the November 2021 election.