By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the dynamic needs of customers in the current digital age as well as promoting financial inclusion, Stellas Digital Bank, recently launched the “GhostMode” mobile application.

The new mobile bank app offering comes with the tech space with a user-identity protection and complements the lifestyle of discerning customers.

According to the company, Ghost Mode allows users to transfer funds to beneficiaries or make payments incognito.

This service meets the yearnings of many users who want to make payments confidentially or donate to a cause, occasion, event and exercise a humanitarian gesture anonymously.

Speaking at the launching of the app in Lagos, the Managing Director, Stellas Digital Bank Bukola Solomon, said the emergence of Stellas Digital Bank is a strategic response to many months of industry and market analyses which show that Nigeria’s Fintech space, despite observed growth, still has some niches yet un-served.

“It is upon this foundation that we have built a very intuitive mobile application with the following added features for you, our users: Ghost Mode, Automated deposits and Budgeting tool. The “ghost mode” is a unique feature in the fintech space that prioritizes user identity protection and complements the lifestyle of discerning customers.

Automated deposits and the budgeting tool are features critical for a healthy saving/spending culture, fundamental to long-term wealth creation. At Stellas, we believe that everyone should have easy access to innovative banking and the launch of these unique products aligns with our mission at Stellas Bank.

“We are focused on building products and features beneficial to current and potential customers. We also want to collaborate with our customers to ensure that whatever they are using it for will turn out to be a success. Yes we collaborate with banks and different Fintechs and we still intend to have more if there is more to come in terms of data infrastructure to host our customers”, Solomon explained.