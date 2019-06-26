STEM Mets Resources, an organisation committed to inspiring Nigerian children by providing quality, innovative and alternative educational learning platforms, has marked its fifth anniversary.

In the past five years, the organisation has delivered world-class science, technology, engineering and math-based programmes to children with the mission to inspire creativity and innovation and also ensure that they are equipped with the skills required to succeed in their careers in future and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2014, STEM Mets has organised at least 50 workshops, and trained over 7,000 learners through its various programmes across the South-West.

While expressing delight about the achievements so far, director, STEM Mets Resources, Jadesola Adedeji, said, “We are committed to bridging the 21st Century skills gap within the Nigerian educational system by providing hands-on and project-based training to children ages three to 16. These STEM-based programmes develop critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaborative skills, and the knowledge of these skills will equip the Nigerian child with future-ready, employable skills sets to compete in the technology enabled future work place. We want to develop and nurture creative thinkers who will bring innovation into solving local problems, inspire entreprenurship and also teach them how to think not what to think”

“We want to use this opportunity to thank our stakeholders who have been a part of our success, and we look forward to recording more wins in the future. We hope to continue building and inspiring interest more interest for future careers in STEM fields through our fun and impactful curricula; and as technology continues to evolve, our goal is for the Nigerian child, who is the future of tomorrow, to be at the forefront of innovation,” she added.

The anniversary event featured a panel discussion with professionals such as Folawe Omikunle, Lanre Oniyitan, and Modupe Adefeso-Olatej, who provided insights on the importance of education and skills development for economic development.