Benedict Elujoba

Africa is a continent in dire need of growth. The continent’s GDP of $2.18 trillion in 2017 as estimated by the International Monetary Fund is less than the GDP of Germany ($3.677 trillion), a country of fewer than 83 million citizens and a land mass that is only slightly larger than one-third of Nigeria’s.

In the meantime, Africa’s output is generated by 1.3 billion inhabitants. It can thus be easily averred that the continent’s poor economic state is a result of the extremely low levels of productivity that are pervasive in most African countries.

A major factor for Africa’s low productivity and consequent deplorable economic conditions is the low level of industrialization across the continent and a seeming lack of urgency among African leaders, which is evidenced by a slow pace of adoption of technology and modern industrial practices and systems.

In an op-ed published June 15, 2018 by The East African, a Kenyan weekly journal, Mr Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, opined that Africa’s manufacturing sector is the weakest link in its ongoing integration into the global economy. He stated that primary products or raw materials make up 62% of the continent’s total exports.

According to him, it explains (among other things) why a region that produces about 75 percent of the world’s cocoa accounts for just 5% percent of the nearly $100 billion annual chocolate market.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, a British research group, Africa accounted for more than 3% of global manufacturing output in the 1970’s but this percentage has since halved. This is a clear indicator of the urgency the continent needs to catch up with the rest of the world.