Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senior pastor of Awaiting the second coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa has advised fake men of God to step down from the pulpits instead of tarnishing the image of Christianity.

Giwa, who expressed his grave disappointment with the attitudes of some men of God, said divine judgment has already begun from the church.

The cleric said he would rather be a church goer than being a pastor who pretends to be an angel, but turns out to be the devil in disguise.

He said “the judgment has begun from the church; it is better you step aside from the pulpit than to continue to tarnish Christianity’s image.

“Nobody can rubbish God, you can only rubbish yourself. Don’t you hear about a certain prophet in Lagos who was sentenced to two years inprisonment because of fraud?

“How about the one who was also sentenced to life imprisonment in Akure? So many of them are still out there. Why are these people tarnishing the image of Christianity?

“I would rather stay in the world and enjoy my life than accept God’s work and do contrary to the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is now separating the wheat from the chaff.

“Some of these ao called men of God behave as if there was no heaven at all. They act like gods, even an unbeliever is better than them,” he added.