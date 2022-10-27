From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Commander of the regional military force, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has urged troops in the operation to step up battle at the terrorists’ camps around the Lake Chad shores.

Gen Ibrahim told troops, on Tuesday, during his operational visit to Sector 1 of the Force at Mora, an area in Cameroon, that the deployment of the MNJTF Forward Operational Base (FOB) Stabilisation Force to the area, and their remarkable synergy with troops of Operation Hadin Kai, has denied Boko Haram and ISWAP the use of the areas as a mobility corridor to ferry supplies to their men.

Spokesman of the force, Lt Col Kamarudeen Adegoke, who made the disclosure in a statement from N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, promised to address some of the challenges presented to him by the troops as quickly as possible, to improve the combat efficiency and urged them to work closely with troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

The commander also introduced the new Deputy Force Commander, Brig Gen Assoualai Blama, to troops.