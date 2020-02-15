The Federal Road Safety Corps has been urged to step up its activities in addressing issues of overloading of vehicles and extortion on the highways.

The Emir of Gwandu, Dr Muhammed Iliyasu Bashar, gave this advice while receiving Dr Kayode Olagunju, an Assistant Corps Marshall of the FRSC Zone 10 Commander, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, in his palace.

Bashar, also Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, observed that people no longer place high values on sanctity of lives.

According to him, this was the reason why the they allowed themselves to be overloaded in vehicles and packed with animals.

The FRSC Zonal Public Education Officer, Mr Aminu Sokoto, quoted the emir as saying that some people were being transported in trunks and atop of unstable loads on the vehicles.

“These of course, had led to many deaths and injuries,” the traditional ruler said.