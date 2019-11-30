Organza is in. The fabric is coming back in style. It is a strong, sheer and crisp fabric with a smooth and flat texture. Organza is so versatile that it can be used with texture to create a chic, modern dress, or traditional style.

Recently it is appearing on everything from pussy-bow blouses to transparent skirts. Also, the look has been worn under jackets, blazers, strapless dresses, and V-neck. Organza blouses and shirts are the most sensible pieces to wear, from those with long and voluminous sleeves to shorter and somewhat tight sleeves.