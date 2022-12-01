By Doris Obinna

Stepcho Nigeria has partnered with Bebig Medical in Germany to expand access to cancer treatments in Nigeria.

The duo donated radiotherapy machines, which includes LINAC, CT Stimulators and Brachytherapy machines. The new BEBIG LINAC machine is used to generate beam radiation treatments for cancer patients using high-energy x-rays to destroy the cancer tumours without damaging the surrounding tissue.

Speaking at the BEBIG LINAC product presentation which was held at the Fraser Suites Abuja recently, former Minister of Health and member of the Lancet Commission on Oncology, Prof Isaac Adewole, emphasised that Nigeria would gain more as a country when she invests in cancer care. “We will gain more as a country when we offer treatment to our people. Then they will develop trust in public health and we will give them confidence about getting quality care.”

Adewole pointed out that Nigeria needs more machines. “Ideally, we need at least four machines for one million people to offer effective treatment. There shouldn’t be less than 200 machines working in Nigeria. We have only two machines working in Nigeria. So there is room for 198 machines in Nigeria.”

He said the provision of these machines would prevent Nigerians from going out of the country to access care.

Head of Radiology & Oncology Department, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, Prof Sunday Adewuyi, said: “As at 2011, we had 18 radiation and clinical oncologists in this country. Today we have 100 clinical oncologists and 100 oncology nurses in Nigeria.”

While commending the number of clinical oncologists and oncology nurses in the country since 2011, he lamented that the number of radiotherapy machines have not yet increased. He, therefore, called for more machines as part of cancer management and the setting up of comprehensive cancer centres in the country.

Representative of Stepcho, Benjamin Udiri, commended the efforts between the public and private sector healthcare industry in providing newer and more efficient solutions and support to oncologists in Nigeria. According to him, this effort of the private and public sectors in providing newer and more efficient solutions and support to oncologists in Nigeria is essential as we move to get newer solutions around the world.

Bebig’s Sales Directors, Hamidi Medina Sabrina and Mohammadi Reza, said BEBIG LINAC machine is designed to deliver public health and hospital services in every state and territory in Nigeria targeting four key areas: Specialist hospital services such as cancer treatment, rural health and hospital infrastructure.

Ifeoma Okoye, Professor of Radiology, College of Medicine, UNTH, Enugu, thanked STEPCHO and BEBIG at the event for introducing the new BEBIG LINAC machine, CT Stimulators and Brachytherapy machines at this time to improve access to life-saving cancer care treatment in Nigeria.

Medical directors, oncologists and healthcare policymakers were among dignitaries presented.