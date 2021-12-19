Christian Agadibe

Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus, has partnered United Nations women to release a public service announcement against human trafficking of women and girls in the country.

Research shows that the trafficking of persons for sex and labour is a global issue fueled by desperation, conflict, inequality, and greed. Staying informed and educated about this heart wrenching crime is one important way to get ahead of the curve and avoid becoming a victim.

Because films are effective and engaging tools for sensitisation and education on human trafficking and related issues, Linus has stepped in to contribute to the efforts against human trafficking of women and girls with a compelling Public Service Announcement (PSA) on human trafficking titled “You Wan Travel Abroad?”.

As an advocate against human trafficking, the actress collaborated with UN Women, under the project on Preventing Forced Migration and Trafficking in Women and Girls in Nigeria and funded by the Italian Government.

They are to produce a short film that spotlights the dangers of human trafficking for sex and forced labour. Using a unique theatrical style, the human rights advocate walks through different scenes where actors are portraying the steps used to lure victims and the consequences.

According to UN, 50 per cent of detected victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation, 38 per cent were exploited for forced labour.

Sadly, female victims continue to be the primary targets with women making up 46 per cent and girls 19 per cent of all victims of trafficking.

UNODC 2019 report shows that women and girls together account for 72 per cent of all human trafficking victims detected globally, with girls representing more than three out of every four child trafficking victims.

According to NAPTIP, 60 to 80 per cent of the victims of Europe sex trade are Nigerians. NAPTIP further contends that 75 per cent of those who are trafficked within Nigeria are trafficked across states, while 23 per cent are trafficked within states.

In this short film, Linus is the voice of reasoning, urging the actors and the viewers to make better choices for themselves and avoid the deceit of human traffickers.

It’s a sensitisation tool that can be used by government and civil society organisations in the fight against trafficking of women and girls in the country.