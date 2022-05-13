Fast rising artiste, Stephanie Otobo, has come under fire for reopening her sexual allegation against the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Throwing his weight behind Apostle Suleman, former British/Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh described Otobo’s allegation as mere fabrication meant for cheap publicity.

Only on Monday, Stephanie Otobo had reiterated on social media her sexual allegation against Suleman, and accused him of trying to eliminate her. The artiste posted on Twitter screenshots of alleged video calls and intimate image of the pastor, daring him to deny he’s not the one in the pictures.

“Can you deny this? Your fingernail and the scar on your left thigh? If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public pics and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him?” Otobo stated.

While insisting that Suleman has changed his hairstyle twice since her allegation of sexual intimacy, Otobo claimed the man of God “has done everything to end my life but God is not dead.”

But according to Apostle Peter Oboh, Stephanie Otobo’s allegation against Pastor Suleman is all fabrication meant for cheap publicity. The boxer turned-cleric said: “The allegation leveled against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Stephanie Otobo is mere fabrication she’s using to get cheap publicity. One, if it is true, why is the manhood of the naked man alleged to be Suleman appears separately from his body in the picture? Two, the hand holding the manhood meant to be Suleman’s hand resembles a woman’s hand and not a man’s. I am 100 percent sure that the manhood shown in the picture is not that of Apostle Suleman.

Remember in 2017, Stephanie Otobo lied against Suleman but later came back to confess. One of the problems most Nigerians have is that they love to see the downfall of their fellow citizens, and this is very sad. On this issue, I am with Suleman hundred percent. I believe he is innocent. It’s the devil using women to bring Suleman down. Suleman is an apple of God’s eye. I will love to meet him one day.”