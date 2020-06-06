For entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, Stephen Akintayo, he is very critical of the culture of hand-outs —merely gifting money to friends and relatives in need. To him, investing more in building skills for business is what can truly change lives of any individual and create wealth in any community. As a practical person, Akintayo, who started his first business with only limited resources a little over 12 years ago, has grown his multi-million business empire with interest cutting across various sectors such as technology, agriculture and real estate. And he is also making his mark through philanthropy by leading various charity projects supporting orphans and underprivileged communities in Nigeria.

He was also concerned about helping interested young Nigerians in SMEs through partnership and development. Recently, Akintayo celebrated the 12th year anniversary of his business empire. Instead of throwing a party, the Chief Executive Officer of Gtex Global, took his philanthropy a step higher by investing in the skills of more young entrepreneurs so as to launch new businesses that will create enough jobs for the teeming youth. Akintayo opted for an SME Pitch Challenge where three lucky winners emerged and shared N1 million to improve on their businesses.

They are Ameena Adenekan of OfadaHub -N200,000; Chioma Ukpabi of Kahdsole Footwears (N300,00) and Elizabeth Oladepo of 07Foods who emerged the grand winner with N500,000 grant. Akintayo, aside cash prize, will also be providing other consultancy support in the area of legal service for the trio as well as assist in the approval of NAFDAC certification for the winners in food business. The entrepreneur, who also recently unveiled Fuji Music Czar, Abass Akande Obesere, as brand ambassador of his real estate arm —GText Homes— revealed that the MD of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo will also be hosting the three winners very soon.