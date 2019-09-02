Super Eagles’ defender, Stephen Eze scored his first goal of the season to help Lokomotiv Plovdiv avoid defeat at home to city rivals, Botev Plovdiv, AOIFootball.com reported.

The former Kano Pillars defender started his eighth consecutive league game of the campaign, as the hosts went in search of their fifth league win of the campaign.

Their hopes were, however, dashed inside the opening eight minutes, when winger Lazer Marin finished off a perfect pass from Fernando Viana to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Eze was then booked halfway into the half, as Botev went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The 25-year-old, however, restored parity for the hosts eight minutes after the break, when he headed home a Parvizdzhon Umarbev cross.

Despite throwing everything, but the kitchen sink at their guests, Lokomotiv failed to find the winner, as both teams settled for a share of the points with the host moving up to 3rd on the log with 14 points.